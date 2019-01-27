Dont’a Hightower expecting a lot of Todd Gurley in Super Bowl

Getty Images

Running back Todd Gurley has been a massive part of the Rams offense for most of the last two years, but the last month or so has seen him take a back seat to C.J. Anderson.

A knee injury was to blame at the end of the regular season, but Gurley said his knee was fine when the team decided to leave him on the bench for the majority of the NFC Championship Game. The Rams have shown confidence in Gurley bouncing back in the Super Bowl and Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is expecting to see plenty of the running back a week from now.

“They are using him in a lot more [ways] than you have seen in the past and I think that is something that really helps him,” Hightower said, via the Boston Herald. “He’s a great running back with the ball in his hands and he’s a great athlete without the ball in his hands. So, any chance you try to get him the ball and I don’t expect them not to. We are doing everything we can to learn about him.”

Gurley’s assurances that he’s healthy won’t stop more questions about his knee from being asked this week. The answers aren’t likely to change and it won’t be long into the Super Bowl before we know if his role has shifted since last weekend.