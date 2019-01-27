JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable to return with knee contusion

AP

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster injured his knee in the first half of the Pro Bowl. It was reported that Smith-Schuster has a contusion, according to multiple reports.

He is questionable to return, but since it’s an all-star game, it would seem unlikely Smith-Schuster plays again today.

Smith-Schuster, playing in his first Pro Bowl, had one catch for 16 yards. Kyle Fuller stepped in front of him for an interception on one of Smith-Schuster’s two other targets.

The AFC leads 17-0 at halftime.