Keenan Allen leaves Pro Bowl with knee contusion

AP

First, it was JuJu Smith-Schuster. Now, it’s Keenan Allen.

Both receivers have left the Pro Bowl with knee contusions, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Pittsburgh receiver Smith-Schuster injured his in the first half and Chargers receiver Allen in the second half.

Both are listed as questionable to return, but that seems unlikely given the slippery field conditions and the fact that it’s an all-star game.

The AFC leads 20-0 early in the fourth quarter, with Allen catching four passes for 95 yards.

The Pro Bowl has never had a shutout.