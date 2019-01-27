Matthew Slater’s faith in calling heads has paid off in two big coin tosses

Getty Images

Anyone who says “tails never fails” should always remember the case of Matthew Slater.

The Patriots special-teams captain believes in calling heads when it’s time to toss a coin. It paid off last Sunday in overtime against the Chiefs. It also paid off two years ago, in overtime against the Falcons.

In both games, the Patriots opted to receive the opening kickoff to overtime, took the ball down the field, scored a touchdown, and won the game.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Slater picked up the habit from his father, Hall of Famer Jackie Slater.

“Anyone who knows my family knows faith is important to us, and said, ‘God’s the head of my life, so I call heads.’ I’ve just kind of embraced it,” the younger Slater said, according to Reiss.

It has worked in two of the biggest coin tosses the league has seen, laying the foundation for the Patriots to walk off as NFL champions two years ago and AFC champions last weekend. Next Sunday, with the Patriots the visitors in Super Bowl LIII, Slater’s inevitable call of heads will determine which team controls the receive-or-defer decision that will decide which offense and which defense takes the field start the game.

And who knows? Maybe he’ll be back in the middle of the field 60 football minutes later to try to run his streak of coin-toss victories in a huge spot to three.