Officials with ties to L.A. become the latest Rams-Saints point of concern

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
Getty Images

One week after the biggest non-call in years, the circumstances surrounding the latter stages of the fourth quarter of the Rams-Saints NFC title game continues to feed the never-ending NFL news cycle.

Four of the officials assigned to last Sunday night’s game live in Southern California. That concern has been percolating relatively innocuously for several days; ESPN’s decision to make it a Pro Bowl Sunday Splash! item has given it widespread attention, unfortunately.

As a league spokesman told ESPN, “Officiating assignments are based on performance and not geographic location.”

But that apparently isn’t stopping the suspicion that bias crept into the equation, raising the question of whether geography should be a factor in deciding who calls which game. Doing so legitimizes the notion that officials can’t set aside where they live, where they grew up, which teams they’ve rooted for, which team their family members root for, who they know, etc. when calling games. If the league were to venture into the rabbit hole of connective tissue between officials and teams, the league may eventually have to use something other than the best officials for the biggest games.

It’s only an issue that four of the officials live in Southern California because the crew failed to call pass interference and an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. But if geographic bias were an issue, wouldn’t they have flagged the Saints player who grabbed the facemask of Rams quarterback Jared Goff?

In virtually all cases like this, incompetence trumps intent. If the NFL hopes to minimize the situations during which fans and media suggest foul play, the league should come up with ways to improve officiating, embracing ideas like the late Dan Rooney’s suggestion of a video official who would be watching all camera angles and replays and communicating in real time with the referee to fix mistakes quickly and efficiently.

The best way to rule out foul play is to do everything possible to eliminate errors. Even if the fix wasn’t in, stories like this fuel the fantasies of the tin-foil hat crowd. The best way to prevent that it is to do whatever it takes to get the calls right.

27 responses to “Officials with ties to L.A. become the latest Rams-Saints point of concern

  3. The Patriots always say: “Don’t let the officials decide the game”.
    They know they need a two score lead to counter the corruption.

  5. Where is Goodell and his so-called ‘Integrity’?

    The entire Saints Team, Coaches, Owner and Fans should show up and embarrass Goodell when he takes the podium this week.

  13. One of the refs played for the Rams and the Falcons in the past. I guess no potential bias there. Who is in charge of assigning these refs to the games?

  15. Everyone seriously be quiet, you have no idea of what Browns fans been through with the refs, fact

  17. OMG! GET OVER IT! The Saints got to the Superbowl in 2009 over one of the most corrupt ridiculously officiated games in the history of the NFL for what they were trying to do to Favre, and they’re whining over this. I have lost all respect for this organization. Rams Deserve to be here! Better team and definitely the better organization! Go Rams!!!

  19. Under Goodell’s regime the league has been a bastion of incompetence (or worse) rather than integrity. If the NFL were operating from the position of recognized integrity it largely was under its previous commissioners this might not have ballooned the way it has. Rozelle or Tagliabue would have gotten in front of this and we largely would have accepted their to err is human type apology. Unfortunately Goodell’s capricious (ahem) ‘leadership’ has created an environment in which conspiracy theories aren’t so easily ignored. The list of unfathomable actions would be hysterical if it weren’t so frightening. Just a few: hammering Elliott vs slapping Brown on the wrist, the Rice fiasco, the laughable Jets tampering fine vs the beating KC took for far less, Indy & Atlanta despicably pumping in crowd noise (the most cynical of cheats) but only getting sent to bed without dessert for it while bountygate became a capital offense, the absolute science denying nonsense that was deflategate leading to PSI measurements that became state secrets, bully gate and the list goes on and on. The NFL now sleeps in a bed of Roger Goodell’s making and it has itself to blame for the WWE sheets.

  21. #won’tletitgo
    #whatifitwereyourteam
    #fakesuperbowl

    how many “real” Superb Owls,or NBA championships have there been in the last decade or so? The fix has been in for quite sometime, the crossover from sporting event to entertainment was a while back- extremely unfortunate, MLB and NHL not far behind in that regard-= all about benjamins- no integrity in anything when that is the ultimate goal- now i am sad ;(

  22. The brief open handed touch of Goffs pretty little pink helmet was incidental and unintentional and did not affect the play. It has nothing to do with the Rams headhunting with intentional helmet to helmet hits to stop touchdowns.

  23. Current Sad state of the NFL! crybabies and excuses I remember when this was a man’s game makes me sick!

  24. Here’s the deal. The NFL refs are the greatest (GOATS) in the world at what they do, and the ones who are the best of the best, make it to the championship games. Nobody said they’re perfect, but they’re the best in the world. It would be like questioning Brady’s competence when he throws an interception. Or questioning his integrity. When Brady throws a pick, is he betting against his own team, and purposely trying to throw the game? I mean, why on earth would Brady deliberately throw the ball to the other team? This is all just ridiculous. Remember the Tuck Rule game? Were those refs Patriots’ fans, or did they just make an imperfect call? What about The Immaculate Reception? Were those refs Steelers fans? How about The Holy Roller? Were those guys Raiders fans?

  26. why are people telling the saints to get over it? they have. you haven’t heard a word from payton or the organization. aside from tweet or two from a couple of players at the beginning of the week, everyone else has talked about it. yeah, fans of the saints have complained, but that’s pretty much the job of fans. the saints are on to next year. and viking fans, good LORD, get over it. lol

  27. #whatifitwereyourteam

    “Well, we disagree with the call but we can’t let one call decide the outcome of a game, especially a game of this magnitude. We had a lead with two minutes left, needed a stop, didn’t get it. We had the ball in overtime, needed a score, didn’t get it. Scores and stops are central to the game, and so we really need to focus on that, not a single call in a 70 minute game. We need to focus on what we can do better, because one call didn’t decide the game. Our opponent made more scores and stops than us, simple as that, so hats off to them. It hurts, but we’ll need to be accountable and get better.”

