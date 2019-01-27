Patrick Chung promises butt kicking, Rams respond before leaving for Atlanta

Getty Images

The Patriots and Rams each held rallies on Sunday before making their way to Atlanta for the final stretch leading up to Super Bowl LIII and it gave a former member of the Patriots a chance to hit back at an old teammate.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung used his turn at the microphone in New England to share his prediction for how things are going to go down next Sunday.

“We love you. I appreciate the support,” Chung said, via WEEI.com. “We’re going to go [down] there and kick their ass, baby.”

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who spent last season with the Patriots, caught wind of Chung’s take on the game.

“Hey Chung, we heard you talking that talk back there in Foxboro … let’s get straight,” Cooks said, via Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star.

Running back Todd Gurley made his own prediction of a win and both sides will have several other chances to go public with any other feelings this week. The first of them comes on Monday night when both teams will meet the media from Atlanta.