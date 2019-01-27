Patrick Mahomes wins Pro Bowl offensive MVP award

AP

Bucs receiver Mike Evans had an interception. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran a fake punt. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey caught a touchdown pass. Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushed the passer. Chargers safety Derwin James was the target on a two-point conversion. And Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram nearly had a rushing touchdown.

The only thing normal about the Pro Bowl was Patrick Mahomes won the offensive MVP award.

It should prove the first of the MVP awards for the Chiefs quarterback as he is expected to win league MVP honors Saturday.

Mahomes completed 7 of 14 passes for 156 yards in the AFC’s 26-7 win.

Jets safety Jamal Adams won the defensive MVP award, with an interception, a sack, two tackles and a pass breakup. He also, of course, decked the Patriots’ mascot during Pro Bowl week.

The AFC dominated the game played in non-stop rain with 416 yards to the NFC’s 148.