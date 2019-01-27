Report: Washington not planning on Alex Smith returning in 2019

Getty Images

The status of Washington quarterback Alex Smith for next season came up for attention recently when Smith was spotted at last Monday’s Wizards game with an external fixator on the right leg he broke in November.

Smith broke his tibia and fibula and the presence of the fixator makes it clear that he’s still got a fair ways to go before he can entertain any thoughts of playing again. Team president Bruce Allen said later in the week that “if anyone can come back from the injury,” it will be Smith but he stopped well short of saying the team was planning on having him in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that’s because the team does not expect Smith to play this year. They are planning for life without him and would be “pleasantly surprised” if he can play.

Allen said last week that the team has confidence in Colt McCoy, who ended the year with a less severe fractured leg. They ended the year with Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez on the roster and there will likely be some new names on the depth chart in Washington by the time the offseason program gets underway.