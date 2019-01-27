Report: Washington not planning on Alex Smith returning in 2019

Posted by Josh Alper on January 27, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
The status of Washington quarterback Alex Smith for next season came up for attention recently when Smith was spotted at last Monday’s Wizards game with an external fixator on the right leg he broke in November.

Smith broke his tibia and fibula and the presence of the fixator makes it clear that he’s still got a fair ways to go before he can entertain any thoughts of playing again. Team president Bruce Allen said later in the week that “if anyone can come back from the injury,” it will be Smith but he stopped well short of saying the team was planning on having him in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that’s because the team does not expect Smith to play this year. They are planning for life without him and would be “pleasantly surprised” if he can play.

Allen said last week that the team has confidence in Colt McCoy, who ended the year with a less severe fractured leg. They ended the year with Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez on the roster and there will likely be some new names on the depth chart in Washington by the time the offseason program gets underway.

  4. Two teams are preparing for the super bowl, and the other 30 teams are preparing for free agency and the draft. So when I read things like “Bruce Allen said”, or Jon Gruden said”, and then it’s followed by a statement regarding their teams’ future personnel plans, I almost can’t stop laughing. Do you really think these guys are going to give away their strategy for acquiring players? I get it, there are a lot of blogs out there and you have to say something, but do any of the readers actually believe any of these smokescreens? And does Alex Smith even want to continue to play? I mean, he has a guaranteed contract that’s worth a whole lot of money. I’m not thinking the Redskins are going to be crazy about paying all that money to someone who can’t play. They’d rather have Alex be medically cleared, and then decide to retire and give back some of the money. But then Alex is going to want that money, even if he is medically cleared, but doesn’t feel like playing. Who’s doctors are going to make those calls? This could be more complicated than you think.

  5. Maybe this time they’ve learned their lesson on the importance of a 3rd qb. Maybe not, considering we still have BA running the franchise into the ground. #FireBruceAllen

  7. $80 million throw out the window – couldn’t lead his team to a win when behind; couldn’t run an offense that could score more than 21 points. Had a horrific yards per attempt average. Awful passing TD stats. But he didn’t turn the ball over. Cowards that don’t do anything also don’t make mistakes.

  8. Well DUH! The genius Bruce Allen goes out and trades away talent for an aging QB who Allen then bestows upon a humongous guaranteed contract.

    For every step the Redskins take forward, Bruce Allen (and Dan Snyder) take them two steps back. A total dumpster fire franchise.

  10. The division is wide open. If Washington hits on QB in the draft, they will be right back in contention.

  13. Redskins could offer Seattle their 2019 draft and their 2020 1st round pick for Wilson. Something has to give for the Seahawks. Having to pay Frank Clark 20+per year and a new deal for Wilson @33-36 million season along with only having 4 draft picks just doesn’t compute as far as long term viability.

  15. Jackedupboonie
    You continue to confuse me. Are you a Seahawks fan or a NE troll? Your name really confuses me since it seems to insinuate Bret Boone, you know a Mariner 20+ years ago.

  17. That was a particularly gruesome injury and he did get a serious post surgery infection,
    so it should be expected that this will be a very long round back to being able to play again. Prayers to him and his family.

