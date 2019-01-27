Roughly 35,000 show up for Patriots’ latest Super Bowl sendoff

AP

It may be the team’s ninth Super Bowl in 18 seasons, but it doesn’t mean that folks in New England have become complacent about the team’s accomplishments.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, roughly 35,000 fans showed up for a sendoff rally at Gillette Stadium on Sunday morning.

“This is an awesome crowd,” coach Bill Belichick told the audience. “Just tremendous. This is the biggest sendoff we’ve ever had.”

The fans filled the playing field and the lower levels of the stadium.

Quarterback Tom Brady punctuated the event by leading a “we’re still here!” chant and throwing the microphone to Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network. Zolak didn’t make the catch, something that likely won’t happen often when Brady throws the ball next Sunday.