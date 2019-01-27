Saints offensive assistant Joe Brady leaves for job at LSU

Getty Images

The Saints are losing a member of Sean Payton’s staff to the college ranks and Joe Brady won’t have to leave the state to report to his new job.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Brady was taking a job on Ed Orgeron’s staff at LSU. A school official confirmed to the New Orleans Times-Picayune that Brady will be the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in Baton Rouge in 2019.

He will replace Jerry Sullivan on the LSU staff. The longtime NFL wide receivers coach retired after working at the school for the last two years.

Brady spent the last two seasons with the Saints as an offensive assistant. He worked with tight ends in 2017 and spent most of his time working with the team’s quarterbacks in 2018.