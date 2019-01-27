Titans hire Todd Downing as tight ends coach

AP

The Titans filled their offensive coordinator vacancy by promoting Arthur Smith from tight ends coach and they’ve now hired someone to take over Smith’s former responsibilities.

The team announced that Todd Downing will be part of Mike Vrabel‘s coaching staff in 2019.

Downing was the tight ends coach for the Vikings last season and he also started his professional coaching career in Minnesota in 2001. He worked for the Rams, Lions, Bills and Raiders in between his two stints with the Vikings and served as the Raiders offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Titans lost Delanie Walker for the year in Week One and replacement starter Jonnu Smith also ended the season on injured reserve. Luke Stocker, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt round out the tight end group in Tennessee.