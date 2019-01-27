Tom Brady says “zero” chance he retires after Super Bowl

Getty Images

Mike Florio posed the question last week: Will Tom Brady walk off if the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl? The Patriots quarterback answered that in an interview with ESPN that aired Sunday.

Brady ruled out retirement after Super Bowl LIII, telling Jeff Darlington there was “zero” chance of that happening.

Brady, 41, stated repeatedly this season that his goal is to play to the age of 45. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer has played well enough that no one is questioning whether he has another year or two or three or four or five left in him.

Brady completed 375 of 570 passes for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 97.7 passer rating during the regular season. He has completed 64 of 90 passes in the postseason for 691 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady will play in his third consecutive Super Bowl with hopes of becoming the first player ever to win six Super Bowl rings. He doesn’t expect it to be his last obviously, with no intention of calling it quits.