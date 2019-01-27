Tom Brady says “zero” chance he retires after Super Bowl

Posted by Charean Williams on January 27, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
Mike Florio posed the question last week: Will Tom Brady walk off if the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl? The Patriots quarterback answered that in an interview with ESPN that aired Sunday.

Brady ruled out retirement after Super Bowl LIII, telling Jeff Darlington there was “zero” chance of that happening.

Brady, 41, stated repeatedly this season that his goal is to play to the age of 45. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer has played well enough that no one is questioning whether he has another year or two or three or four or five left in him.

Brady completed 375 of 570 passes for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 97.7 passer rating during the regular season. He has completed 64 of 90 passes in the postseason for 691 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady will play in his third consecutive Super Bowl with hopes of becoming the first player ever to win six Super Bowl rings. He doesn’t expect it to be his last obviously, with no intention of calling it quits.

14 responses to “Tom Brady says “zero” chance he retires after Super Bowl

  8. I just think the Refs wil decide this coming Super Bowl so Im not gonna watch. Yall know that at the NFC CG they had all refs from California calling the game??? Granted New Englands as corrupt as they come so if anyone can match the nfl’s scheming itll be them. But Im not interested.

  11. freefromwhatyouare says:
    January 27, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Brady seems to want to prove people wrong that he can’t play to 45. I think he can, but the question is at what level?
    Aaron Rodgers has said when asked about playing past 40: “I think I will let Tom set the bar on that and then go try and match it”

    Aaron is 35. Another 10 years if he goes to 45. PackerNation is on board!

    #GoPackGo!🧀🏈
    That would be nice, but Rodgers is proving to be brittle and injury-prone. At this point, I’d just like to see him make it to 38 without getting injured. If that goes well, then we can see if he can get to 40.

  12. His contract runs through 2019. But, unlike the last decade, there wasn’t an extension done the year before. I think the Patriots first draft choice will be interesting. Wouldn’t Kyler Murray get the chat boards smokin’.

  13. whodatalien says:
    January 27, 2019 at 5:09 pm
    I just think the Refs wil decide this coming Super Bowl so Im not gonna watch.
    ————————————————–

    You sure do put in a lot of effort commenting here about a game you’re not going to watch.
    Everyone but the Rams 10 fans believes you got you hosed, even here in New England where we really were pulling for a Brees/Brady SB.

    Just one question for you. Since your not going to watch and there’s no point in you following a league you view as hopelessly corrupt, why are you still following along and commenting?

