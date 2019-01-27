Wade Phillips: I get older, but Tom Brady doesn’t

Getty Images

Wade Phillips is 71 and could coach another decade. Tom Brady is 41 and said he expects to play until he’s 45.

Whatever they’re both doing, we all should do.

“Well, unfortunately for me, I get older, but Tom Brady doesn’t,” the Rams defensive coordinator joked.

Phillips answer was in response to a question about Brady’s critics saying the Patriots quarterback is out of his prime. Who knew Brady was out of his prime?

He’s playing in his third consecutive Super Bowl. He won his third MVP award last year. He made his 14th Pro Bowl.

“Besides the guy being a great player, I just have so much respect for him,” Phillips said. “He seems like such – now, I don’t know him well – but, he has so much class. He says all the right things all the time — the right kind of guy. He’s leading the league in passing in the playoffs, and he’s already won four [Super Bowl] MVPs [and three league MVPs], so I don’t know if there’s any critics of him. If there are, I’d like to critique them.”