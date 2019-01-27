Wade Phillips pays tribute to his dad

@RamsNFL

Four decades after the Houston Oilers had unsuccessful consecutive cracks at the Steelers in the AFC title game, legendary Oilers coach O.A. “Bum” Phillips has made it to the Super Bowl.

Bum’s son, Wade, emerged from the flight that brought the Rams to Atlanta wearing Bum’s coat to honor him, via Ed Werder. Wade also donned a cowboy hat, like the one his dad always wore.

Wade Phillips served as the defensive coordinator for a Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50. Now that Wade is back for another try in his second season with the Rams, maybe he’ll wear the cowboy hat on the sideline during Super Bowl LIII.

Bum Phillips took the Oilers to within a game of the Super Bowl in 1978 and 1979, losing the AFC Championship game each year in Pittsburgh.