Adam Vinatieri: When we’re not in it, I want everybody to lose

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri spent 10 years in New England, winning three of his four Super Bowl rings. His 48-yard field goal in Super Bowl XXXVI gave Tom Brady the first of Brady’s five titles.

But if Patriots fans expected the Colts kicker to be cheering for his former team on Sunday. . . .

“I’m just a fan,” Vinatieri said, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “No, that’s a lie. When we’re not in it, I want everybody to lose.”

Vinatieri, 46, signed another one-year deal with the Colts. As amazing as it is that he continues to kick in the NFL, he finds it even more amazing at what Brady and Bill Belichick have done.

“I think we’re all excited for those two guys to retire,” Vinatieri joked.

Brady, 41, already has said there is “zero” chance he retires after Super Bowl LIII.

“I know he just got done saying he wants to play until he’s 45, and if I’m doing my math right, he’s what? 41 now? That’s another four,” Vinatieri said. “If he, in fact, plays until he’s 45 and up, he’s probably going to out-do me.”