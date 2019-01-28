After a pause, Tom Brady has nothing to add to Nickell Robey-Coleman’s comments

AP

Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman grabbed the tiger by the tail and yanked it, declaring that age is taking a toll on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s game. Brady was asked to respond to the remarks at Monday’s Opening Night circus.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the question prompted a “notable pause” from Brady, who then said, “Yeah, I don’t have much to add.”

While Brady may not be saying anything, he’ll surely be thinking it. At a time when the best quarterback in league history has seized on any actual or perceived slights, Robey-Coleman’s remarks will become the centerpiece of Brady’s motivation. And that could result in a long, long day for Robey-Coleman.

Remember when former Steelers safety Anthony Smith guaranteed a regular-season win against the then-unbeaten Patriots in December 2007? In response, Brady specifically targeted Smith, with the Pats torching Smith for a pair of touchdowns.

Although Robey-Coleman has tried to undo the damage, it’s too late. The bear has been poked, and in six days the bear will be unleashed from the cage.