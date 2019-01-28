Aqib Talib on Tom Brady: He’s just getting better

AP

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman made some waves on Monday when he was quoted in an interview that he believes that “age has definitely taken a toll” on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Robey-Coleman tried to walk back that comment on Monday night and another Rams cornerback was careful not to throw anything close to fuel on the fire. Aqib Talib was once Brady’s teammate in New England and said he doesn’t believe the quarterback has lost a thing from his game.

“This is another year under his belt. I think he’s just getting better,” Talib said, via the Boston Globe.

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is also a former Patriot, said “absolutely not” when asked if he’d seen signs of Brady slowing down. Brady himself didn’t have anything to say in response to Robey-Coleman, but we’ve already seen this postseason how Brady can find a little extra motivation from real or perceived slights.