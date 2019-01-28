Arthur Blank: Falcons will be “in very good, competitive shape” in 2019

Getty Images

Two years after playing in Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons found themselves watching the postseason this year after a 7-9 campaign.

The Falcons cleaned out their coaching staff following the season as head coach Dan Quinn looked to reinvigorate his operations after a down year. However, Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes the team is well-positioned for the season ahead.

“We obviously can recover from all these injuries we had this [past] year, which was definitely a factor,” Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “And I think the changes with the staff will make a difference. Our activity in free agency and the draft will make a difference. With the quarterback that we have, and the young defensive stars that we have, and some of the talent that we have on offense with Julio [Jones] and [Devonta] Freeman returning, I think we’ll be in very good, competitive shape next year. It’s a long season, but I like where we are.”

The Falcons were hampered by several key injuries last season. Freeman, linebacker Deion Jones, safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal, and guard Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco all spent large chunks of the season on injured reserve. The team fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong after the season and brought on Dirk Koetter (offensive coordinator) and Ben Kotwica (special teams) in their place while taking on defensive coordinator responsibilities himself.

Blank also reiterated his faith in Quinn being the right man for the job.

“He’s a great leader of men,” Blank said. “He has a great vision. He’s brutally honest with himself and with the staff and the players. He’s not going to compromise his values, and he supports the values of the organization. I couldn’t be happier having him as our coach.”

Quinn led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance that Atlanta should have won two years ago. But with Blank so bullish on the team’s positioning for next season, if the team sputters again that faith may begin to wane.