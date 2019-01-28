Arthur Blank: I’m sure Goodell will address blown call on Wednesday

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s team didn’t make the playoffs this season, but with the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Blank is involved in hosting activities, and he believes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will finally break his silence about the issue at his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference.

Blank said he thinks Goodell will have something to say about the missed call that should have given the Saints a first down late in the NFC Championship Game when he gives his “State of the League” address on Wednesday.

“I understand the way Saints fans feel and their organization feels and their city feels,” Blank said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “They should express themselves in any way they can, and I’m sure the Commissioner will respond on Wednesday. But, I would understand their views certainly.”

Goodell has taken a lot of criticism for his failure to say anything about the missed call. It’s unlikely that he can say anything on Wednesday to stem that criticism, but an acknowledgement that a bad call was made is something that the commissioner ought to do.