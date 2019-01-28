Atlanta bracing for another winter blast

Getty Images

It’s a good thing the Patriots and the Rams got to the local basketball arena to do interviews and entertain Monday night.

Because they might not be going anywhere tomorrow, and that goes for the rest of Atlanta.

In news that brings back memories of the ice storm that paralyzed the city during its last Super Bowl hosting turn (2000), a winter storm is expected to hit the area Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, a winter storm watch goes into effect Tuesday at 4 a.m., with temperatures dropping into the 20s, with snow (and even worse) ice a possibility.

Being a proper Southern town, there aren’t exactly a fleet of snowplows and salt trucks sitting around like there are where this kind of things happens more often. Five years ago, a storm stranded so many motorists it became known as “snow jam.”

They’ve already closed the local schools before the first flake fell, proving that it’s never too soon to panic.

From a football logistics standpoint, the teams aren’t practicing tomorrow, so they may not complicate the peril — even if the Patriots would probably be like most Northerners down here and tell us they are the only ones who know how to drive in it.