Bill Belichick’s praise of Wade Phillips is seen by some as something other than that

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
Patriots coach Bill Belichick recently heaped praise on Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, ostensibly. Some around the league are viewing the comments as containing something slightly different than praise.

“I’ve certainly changed a lot in the last 30 years, schematically,” Belichick told reporters. “Wade really . . . hasn’t. He really hasn’t. You’ve got to give him credit for that. The system has lasted. I mean, really, this is part of his dad’s system that he’s developed and adapted and developed there. I mean, I have a ton of respect for what he’s done and how he’s done it over every different kind of offense you can see. Multiple tight ends, run-and-shoot, 10 personnel, 11 personnel, 12 personnel, 21, 22. He’s been able to do the same thing — not the same thing, but his system has been able to handle all that. And I think that’s a real credit to what he put together 30 years ago.”

Some have taken a closer look at those comments as an indication that, come Sunday, Belichick will pick apart the Wade Phillips defense, since it’s basically alway the same attack, the same system, the same everything that it’s always been.

Of course, that didn’t help the Patriots three years ago, when New England lost to the Broncos, a team with a defense coordinated by Wade Phillips at the time. The fact that Belichick would so openly and nonchalantly comment on the continuity of scheme, however, looks and feels like, to some, an indication that Belichick has it figured out — with the only question being whether the New England players can execute in a way that overcomes the talent of the L.A. defense’s current players.

9 responses to “Bill Belichick’s praise of Wade Phillips is seen by some as something other than that

  1. Ahh, not really. Its a typical BB response. He praises his opponents sometimes more so than deserved. BB doesn’t take veiled shots at opponents. As always, this appears to be a media drive farce. Out of curiosity, who are these “some around the league”?

  2. Well, Donald is unblockable, how does anyone scheme against that?

    The Rams have other good defensive players as well. Suh has made some plays recently, Fowler can get after the QB, Talib and Peters are capable corners, etc.

    Should be fun.

  3. My take away was Belichick was applauding Phillips for running a system that can adapt to the evolution of the NFL. I don’t see how “a ton of respect” is anything but that.

  5. The Pats in that game against the Broncos had zero offensive linemen and zero running backs that started the season with them. And they would have probably won if not for a missed xp.

  7. I thought it read as him having figured it out, but that it still obviously has the potential to give him trouble. Wade will do the same thing, just differently. Bill will do something depending on what he has available. Those Broncos were a lot more individually talented than these Rams across the board and a lot more cohesive playing together, however, and it showed in the secondary especially. The Rams, despite all of their individual talent, have shown trouble playing together in a unified scheme, as many players were brought in from different schemes and different places to play under a new coordinator. That’s why their run defense has been at the bottom of the league this year. I’d expect Sony Michel to get a lot of work between the tackles.

  9. Just setting the stage for why the Patriots will apparently know every play that the Rams are running on defense. Well, that and illegal video taping of what is going to be run.

