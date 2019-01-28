Bills hire Terry Heffernan as assistant OL coach

Getty Images

The Bills added another coach to Sean McDermott’s staff on Monday.

The team announced that Terry Heffernan will be their assistant offensive line coach. He will work with Bobby Johnson, who was hired earlier this month to replace Juan Castillo as the team’s top offensive line coach.

Heffernan, who is the third new coach added to the Buffalo staff this offseason, spent the last three years at Eastern Kentucky and was the associate head coach and offensive line coach in 2018.

Heffernan spent three years with the Lions before dropping down to the college ranks. He was an assistant offensive line coach and a quality control coach in Detroit and Johnson was also on the Lions’ staff at that time.