Bills sign LS Reid Ferguson to three-year extension

Getty Images

The Bills have locked up their long snapper for the next few years.

The team announced on Monday that Reid Ferguson has signed a three-year extension with the team. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Ferguson played at LSU and joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He spent that year on the practice squad and made the 53-man roster in 2017. He’s played in every game over the last two years.

The Bills have also signed linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles to new contracts this month and they extended the contracts of quarterbacks Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley in December.