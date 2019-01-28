Brady compares his 1,000 career rushing yards to the tortoise and the hare

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finished this season with 35 rushing yards, which gave him a total of 1,003 in his career. Brady joked today that it’s an accomplishment that was a long time coming.

“There’s a great story, the tortoise and the hare,” Brady said at Super Bowl Opening Night. “That’s a lot of quarterback sneaks. I’m not running much, but I’ve had a few runs in the Super Bowls. Maybe I’ll have one memorable one in this game.”

The most rushing yards Brady has ever gained in a postseason game was 16, which he had in his first postseason game, the Tuck Rule game against the Raiders. The most he ever had in a Super Bowl was 15 against the Falcons.

Can Brady put up 17 rushing yards on Sunday against the Rams? Probably not. Fortunately for the Patriots, they don’t need him to use his legs to win.