Brandin Cooks “beyond blessed” to be back in Super Bowl

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks took part in Super Bowl Opening Night last year, but he was representing the team he’ll be playing this Sunday.

Cooks was a Patriots starter in Super Bowl LII and was knocked out of the loss to the Eagles in the first half when he suffered a head injury on a hit by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. Cooks was then traded to the Rams during the offseason, which he called “surprising” in Atlanta on Monday night.

Cooks explained that he thought he would be in New England for a while, but that it is “not by accident” that things worked out a different way.

“It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, I’m beyond blessed,” Cooks said. “He sent me somewhere that’s so special. All I can do is be thankful for that fact.”

Cooks said he “became a better player” during his year with the Patriots and he’ll try to show that for a longer stretch this Sunday than he was able to do in Minnesota.