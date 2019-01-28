Brian Flores won’t talk about Miami job

AP

Brian Flores is this year’s guy who can’t talk about his next job.

He’s not rude about it, but the Patriots de facto defensive coordinator wasn’t going to spend much time addressing his pending job as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, even though that’s the thing most of the reporters wanted to talk to him about.

“My focus is squarely on the Rams,” Flores said. “To think about anything else would be a disservice to all the people here.”

Of course, that’s the only answer he could give, and it’s the only answer guys such as Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Kyle Shanahan, and others have given before him when they’ve had jobs on their plate during the week of lead-up to the Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old also declined to answer a question from a Spanish-language broadcaster in their own language (he’s of Honduran descent), and was generally buttoned-up about his current situation.

“Right now my vision is on Sunday’s game,” he said.

Even if everyone knows he’s looking south shortly thereafter.