Colts make it official with Adam Vinatieri

Getty Images

The Colts made it official Monday, bringing back the oldest player in the league for his 14th season with the team. That would be a lot, even without the 10 he spent with the Patriots before that.

The one-year extension was reported late last week, but Vinatieri put pen to paper Monday morning.

“Adam is not only one of the greatest Colts in team history, but one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. “He is an ideal representative for our organization, the Indianapolis community and Colts fans everywhere. We value Adam’s reliability and feel he will continue to kick at a high level. In addition to his performance on the field, he brings a tremendous amount of leadership to our locker room. He sets the standard for what it means to be a professional and how to properly prepare, especially for our younger players. We’re privileged to watch him continue his iconic career for another season.”

The 46-year-old Vinatieri broke the league record for points and field goals last season. He has played in 353 career games and scored 2,600 points.

There aren’t many records for him to chase, but he’s 91 extra points away from George Blanda’s mark for all-time extra points made. It would take a couple of great seasons by the Colts to reach that, but Blanda played until he was 48, so Vinatieri’s got a shot.