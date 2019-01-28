Devin McCourty on retiring after a Super Bowl win: I don’t know for sure

Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty is at his fifth Super Bowl, but there’s a notable difference between this one and the first four.

His twin brother Jason is wrapping up his first season with the Patriots and McCourty called that the “ride of a lifetime” from his podium in Atlanta on Super Bowl Opening Night. That ride would be made even better by a win on Sunday and McCourty said that accomplishing that task could be the perfect way to drop the curtain on his career.

“I don’t know for sure,” McCourty said. “I do look at it if we can win this game, win it with my brother, I don’t know what else I could do that would top that. I’m just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple of days with these guys.”

McCourty is finishing up his ninth NFL season and a win on Sunday would be his third title with the Patriots.