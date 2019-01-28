Dolphins hiring Robbie Leonard, Marion Hobby

Getty Images

While Brian Flores is preparing for the Rams, the Patriots defensive play-caller also is overseeing the hiring of his staff in Miami.

The Dolphins have added Robbie Leonard and Marion Hobby to Flores’ defensive staff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Leonard has worked with the Giants the past six seasons, working various jobs. He most recently was the outside linebackers coach.

Hobby coached the Jaguars’ defensive line the past two seasons.

He played for the Patriots for three seasons, appearing in 42 games from 1990-92, before going into coaching. Hobby coached in college until he joined the Jaguars.

The Dolphins also have hired Jim Caldwell as assistant head coach/quarterbacks, Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator and Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea as offensive coordinator.