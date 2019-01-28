Eight million viewers watch Pro Bowl . . . for some reason

Getty Images

The NFL will never end the Pro Bowl, because the same people who complain about the Pro Bowl watch the Pro Bowl.

ESPN announced it averaged eight million viewers on ESPN and ABC for Sunday’s game, based on fast nationals.

The audience for the game peaked from 5-5:30 p.m. ET with 8,931,000 viewers.

The NFL’s all-star game drew 8.6 million viewers for the 2018 version.

The top 10 metered markets Sunday were: Kansas City (13.9), Pittsburgh (8.6), Norfolk (8.2), West Palm Beach (8.1), Cleveland (8.1), Chicago (7.8), Buffalo (7.8), Seattle-Tacoma (7.4), New Orleans (7.3) and Orlando (7.3).

Chiefs fans saw their quarterback win offensive MVP honors as Patrick Mahomes passed for 156 yards and a touchdown.