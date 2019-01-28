Forrest Lamp hopes full offseason leads to starting job

Getty Images

The Chargers used a second-round choice on Forrest Lamp in 2017. He has played only 17 snaps in two games since.

An ACL injury kept him out his entire rookie season and the 2018 offseason.

“I wanted to play,” Lamp said, via Ricky Henne of the team website. “[But] once you have a line that’s been playing together since April 16 when OTAs started, they’ve been together for three or four months, you’re not going to break that up. . . .Everybody wants to play or else you wouldn’t be here. So missing my rookie year, and then not really playing this year, even though I was practicing and whatnot, it’s hard because you just want to play. That’s why you’re here.”

Lamp will get a full offseason. That will finally give him a chance to earn a starting job and live up to the expectations the Chargers had for him on draft day.

“He’ll be right in the mix next season, I know that,” General Manager Tom Telesco said. “As far as evaluating [how he’s performed], it’s really just watching practice this year. So at least we know he’s back on the field, he’s healthy and he’s playing. That’s good to know. He’ll have the full offseason this year, which he didn’t have last year. Last year, he was rehabbing during the offseason program. So, with a full offseason program like in the way that Mike Williams got this past year, and a full training camp, he’ll be ready to go.”