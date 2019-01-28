Gronk says he doesn’t know if the Super Bowl will be his final game or not

AP

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said after last year’s Super Bowl that he was going to take some time to consider whether to keep playing or retire. Gronk eventually decided to keep playing, but now he has the same decision ahead of him.

Gronkowski said today at Super Bowl Opening Night that he isn’t sure if Sunday’s game against the Rams will be the last game of his career.

“I don’t know,” Gronkowski said when Michael Irvin asked him if he’s going to hang it up.

Gronkowski played well in the AFC Championship Game and showed that when he’s fully healthy, he remains one of the best players in football. But Gronk has often dealt with injuries, including his knee, his back and his brain, and he might decide it’s better to prioritize his health over continuing to play. It’s possible that Sunday will be the last time we ever see Gronk on the gridiron.