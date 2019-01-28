Ja’Wuan James: Dolphins never had offensive identity in 2018

Getty Images

The Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase at the end of the 2018 season and right tackle Ja'Wuan James thinks that increases the chances that he’ll be back with the team in 2019.

James is set for free agency and felt he would probably be heading elsewhere if the Dolphins kept the same staff in place. Miami hasn’t officially hired Gase’s replacement as they’re waiting on Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, so it will be some time before James knows what approach the team is going to take on the offensive line.

Whatever approach they take, James thinks it would be wise for the team to stick to it in a way they didn’t during Gase’s final season.

“All year, we never had an offensive identity,” James said, via ESPN.com. “When things go really wrong, you don’t know what to go to if you don’t have any identity. You just end up trying random stuff.”

A significant piece of the team’s offensive identity will be the identity of the quarterback. There were reports about a desire to move on from Ryan Tannehill before the coaching change and the lack of ties to the 2012 first-round pick probably doesn’t alter that picture too much.