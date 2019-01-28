Josh McDaniels “wasn’t proud” of how he handled Colts’ decision

Getty Images

Things worked out for Indianapolis last year when Josh McDaniels spurned them at the alter, and things worked out for Josh McDaniels in remaining in New England.

The Colts hired Frank Reich and made it to the postseason. McDaniels is back in the Super Bowl as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

“It’s a lot that goes into it,” McDaniels said Monday night of his decision. “I think at the end of the day you have to make the best decision for yourself and your family. I’ve said this a number of times: The timing of all that stuff was not. . . . I wasn’t proud of any of that stuff.

“Really happy for their success in Indianapolis this year and a significant amount of respect for those guys and excited they had a good year, the year that they had, and a very, very bright future.”

McDaniels insists he still has a desire to become a head coach, but he was asked whether that would become more difficult after his decision to turn down the Colts. He interviewed with the Packers this offseason but got no offers.

“I can’t control. . . .” McDaniels said. “I can only control what I do. It’s been a year. I think everybody has moved forward from that, and the decisions that are made are made, and there are a lot of things that go into those. I have a lot of things that are important in my life. If I have the chance to do that, I would love to, but I’m also supremely fortunate and really privileged to work for our organization and continue to try to do my best here at this place and compete on Sunday and do what I can do to help our team win.”