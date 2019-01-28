Lucky Whitehead was arrested for DUI in December

Getty Images

The last time Lucky Whitehead’s name was linked with an arrest, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

Things are playing out differently this time. Whitehead was arrested in Virginia on December 23 after an early morning traffic stop. TMZ reports that Whitehead regused a breathalyzer and was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and other offenses.

Whitehead was released by the Cowboys in July 2017 after a warrant was issued for Whitehead failing to appear in court on a shoplifting charger. It later came to light that Whitehead was unaware of the court date because someone else had given his identifying information to police.

Whitehead landed with the Jets, but broke his foot and did not play at all that eason. He was also out of the NFL in 2018 after the Jets released him in August.