Melvin Gordon: I need the Rams to lose

Getty Images

The Chargers have made “Fight for L.A.” one of their slogans since moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and starting to try to build up their fanbase in their new home.

They made that move a year after the Rams and both teams are trying to sell tickets to the new stadium that they will both call home in the future. A Rams Super Bowl win would likely give their efforts a boost on that front and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon put any ill feelings about his team’s playoff loss behind him when asked if civic pride dictated his rooting choice.

“Yeah, I don’t want the Rams to win,” Gordon said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I live in L.A. Y’all know. I live in L.A. and I’ve got to hear that all day. You know how many signs, Rams signs, I see? I need them to lose. I don’t care where y’all put me on TV saying this. I need them to lose. I love the guys over there. I’m cool with Todd [Gurley]. I’m cool with all them boys. But man, I need them boys to lose.”

Neither outcome is a particular positive for the Chargers as they haven’t shown an ability to snap the Patriots’ stranglehold on the AFC, but it would probably be a bit easier to deal with it from across the country.