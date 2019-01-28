Michael Brockers isn’t sure whether he tipped the pass

Getty Images

Did he or didn’t he?

Even Michael Brockers isn’t sure whether he tipped the ball on the infamous play in the NFC Championship Game.

“Not sure. Not sure,” the Rams defensive lineman said. “From the angle the ref had, it might have looked like that for sure.”

That means, chances are, Brockers didn’t touch the ball on the play Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman got away with pass interference as well as a hit on a defenseless receiver. Robey-Coleman was “adamant” last week that someone told him Brockers had tipped the fateful pass, which would have negated the pass interference but not the hit on a defenseless receiver.

Brockers did, however, feel as if took a hands to the face from Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat on the play.

A photo of the play appears to show Peat with his hands in Brockers’ facemask.

“A bunch of times,” Brockers said. “But that was a playoff game. There’s some stuff that happens that the refs are going to let you play it out. So I just thought it was that type of game.”

Penalties on Peat and Robey-Coleman would have offset.

The Rams, though, are tired of questions about the play. Now that they have moved on, they want everyone else to do the same.

“Yeah,” Brockers said. “Now that we’re in this point, we’re in the Super Bowl, it’s kind of like, ‘Let it go.’ But you consistently hear people talk about, ‘Maybe they should play the game again and stuff like that.’ It’s like, ‘Ah, that’s ridiculous.'”