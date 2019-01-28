Mike Pereira proposes “video official” to fix obvious mistakes

FOX

Mike Pereira admits “public confidence in officiating is low.” The NFL’s former supervisor of officials, now an analyst for FOX, rules out most changes proposed by outsiders to fix it.

“I think there is a new challenge that confronts the NFL, and confronts officiating, and that is: How can you make it better?” Pereira told Steve Serby of the New York Post. “There have been efforts, and in my opinion, they’ve not been strong efforts. Making 24 officials full-time accomplishes nothing. It’s almost more of a PR move to me than to be actually meaningful. With technology outpacing the improvement in officiating, I think it’s time to really rethink the process and come up with something that protects the league and the public confidence in that more calls are gotten made correctly or not missed like the miss at the end of the New Orleans game. . . .I don’t want to expand instant replay. I don’t want coaches to be able to challenge pass interference. I think that’s a very slippery slope in terms of more challenges and longer games. There’s seven officials on the field, and in college there are eight.”

Pereira proposes having a video official as part of each crew, allowing him to correct mistakes in real time as a sort of “sky judge.”

“Not a replay official, an eighth official, part of the crew, travels with the crew . . . and give him the ability to be on site in an enclosed booth with a technician, to look at the play on television in real time and correct obvious mistakes that are big plays and involve player safety and pass interference, and be able to correct some of this stuff” Pereira said. “. . .He’s able to, in 15 seconds time, correct a mistake. I think that’s what needs to be done, quite frankly, to win back the confidence to a degree. It’ll look a little strange, but it won’t happen more than probably two or three times a game. It’s kind of a fail-safe to me.”

It’s a change Mike Florio has advocated for several years, and something late Steelers owner Dan Rooney pitched.