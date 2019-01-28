Ndamukong Suh says he had bigger offers than Dolphins’ in 2015

AP

Ndamukong Suh plays football in exchange for money.

In his case, a lot of money.

But the Rams defensive tackle said Monday night he had better offers than the one he got from the Dolphins in 2015.

“I was offered more than Miami gave me from other teams,” he said matter-of-factly.

Suh said he actually was “very close” to staying with the Lions, but that the team made a decision to not go to a certain level. The Dolphins gave him a six-year deal worth $114 million, with $60 million in guarantees. That deal was agreed to before the official start of the market, which means a lot of teams were doing something other than discussing the parameters of a deal. But until the league proves it actually cares about tampering, nothing will ever be done.

Suh signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Rams last offseason, and said he admired their “all-in” their approach in recruiting him. But ever the businessman, he said he’d consider a return to his previous teams when he hit free agency again.

“No hard feelings with people I respect,” Suh said, adding that his mother taught him to never burn bridges.

Especially if those bridges lead to even bigger piles of money.