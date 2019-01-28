New York police group bashes NFL after Trevor Bates arrest

Getty Images

After Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested and accused of punching a police officer, a New York police organization released a statement bashing the NFL.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents active and retired sergeants of the New York Police Department, released a statement ripping Bates and the league.

“Trevor Bates acted beyond that of a wild animal. He refused to be fingerprinted, showed disdain for the officers & decided to punch a Sgt in the face. Fighting with officers he was tasered & ripped the taser prongs from his body. He’s dog crap and the NFL condones criminals,” the organization said on Twitter.

The police officers’ organization calling a person “dog crap” doesn’t exactly raise the quality of the discourse, and the reality is, the NFL does not condone criminals. The NFL actually has harsher punishments for its employees who commit crimes away from work than almost any employer in America. Neither the NFL, nor the NYPD, nor any other large organization can ensure that none of its employees ever commit a crime, but this statement says more about the Sergeants Benevolent Association than it says about the NFL.