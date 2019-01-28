NFL inches toward a public acknowledgement of error in Rams-Saints

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has yet to publicly acknowledge the blown call late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s Rams-Saints game. The NFL has come dangerously close to making that concession in court papers filed over the weekend.

At page 2 of the league’s 22-page response to the lawsuit filed last week in New Orleans seeking to compel the Commissioner to intervene regarding the outcome of the NFC Championship game, the league mentions — without publicly admitting its error — that an error privately has been communicated to the Saints.

“The NFL parties do not dispute that they have previously advised the Saints, including the club’s head coach, that one or more penalties — for pass interference or illegal helmet-to-helmet contact —
were mistakenly not called late in the NFC Championship Game, and that the NFL would like its officials on the field to make these calls,” the league’s lawyers write at page 2 of the NFL’s submission to the court. “This was acknowledged immediately after the game to the coach of the New Orleans Saints by NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron.”

Whether the league takes the next step remains to be seen. Commissioner Roger Goodell likely will face questions about the situation during his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday. Either he’ll admit the mistake or he won’t. The league possibly is resisting at this point as a matter of basic stubbornness, refusing to do what so many want the league to do simply because so many want the league to do it.

39 responses to “NFL inches toward a public acknowledgement of error in Rams-Saints

  4. The people who are saying, “Can we move on” are very short-sighted. If it were to happen to your team you would be talking about moving on. You would be shouting from the mountain tops that the wrong team was awarded a win.

    Everyone should be upset with what happened. NO, WE SHOULDN’T FINALLY MOVE ON. For the sake of fairness in the game, the NFL needs to be held accountable and changes need to be made. Otherwise there’s no reason to watch the games as it’s no better than pro wrestling.

  8. I am so glad this did not happen to my team. This is proof positive that people can still argue over something that is a 100% certainty–this call completely affected the outcome of the game. The fact that anyone can debate this is a sign of how people can argue factual information–something people are doing everyday.

  9. maybe they arent making a public comment now bc this is a legal matter and they cant admit guilt immediately? you would think, though, with gun violence and police corruption being out of control in so many parishes, that the legislation would have more important things to focus on. guess not.

  12. What’s the point now?
    Honestly, some Saints fan please tell me what the obsession over the NFL making a statement is?
    What really can the NFL say that will help satisfy you? I can’t think of anything outside of stripping the Rams from the game and inserting the Saints, which won’t happen, that the NFL can publicly announce that the Saints fans will like.

    Everyone knows that the inevitable conclusion of this is the NFL makes a statement, the Saints fans are just gonna go: What? That’s it?? Really!?!?!

  13. At this point it’s probably become a matter of not putting out a statement that Fraudger would have to defend in his SB press conference. He can get away with “our formal statement will be forthcoming and it’s not appropriate for me to comment” or “In light of current litigation we have no comment at this time.”

  17. “Either he’ll admit the mistake or he won’t”

    Great leaders will take ownership, be held accountable, and clearly communicate when mistakes are made.

    But yeah, we’re talking about Goodell. So he’ll dodge these questions but give extensive answers to the NFL Super Bowl kid who asks about his favor color or dessert.

  18. I’m sorry, what’s the point? I don’t feel sorry for the NFL at all but I also don’t see what a public acknowledgement will do. Everyone, even Rams fans, knows it was an egregious non-call.

  19. Everyone knows they screw up and change the outcomes. Remember the temp ref fiasco that cost Green Bay a win, and many others. High definition tv and a dozen cameras have changed the game and the league is not keeping up.

  20. Why is this a big deal? Publicly acknowledging the mistake would make no difference at all, other than possibly adding more fuel to the fire.

  23. So does the Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman who made the hit still get to keep his Super Bowl bonus share? He was fined 26K but a Super Bowl share is likely to be more than that. In 2017 the reported Super Bowl share was $112k/player for the winning Eagles, $56k/player for the losing Pats. If Robey-Coleman gets to keep it, then the NFL is allowing a player to enrich himself while endangering another player. In this case, a helmet to helmet hit turns out to be pretty lucrative.

  24. phinfan says:

    January 28, 2019 at 11:38 am

    How about the blown call regarding Tom Bradys non-roughing the passer?

    ==========================================

    That was quickly made up on the next play with the non-call of the Chiefs PI on Gronk. Or the noncalled pick play on the Chiefs final TD drive.

  25. I feel for the NO Saints organization and fans.

    But calls get missed. Balls get overthrown. Fumbles, missed assignments….

    There is a human element to the game that cannot be changed.

    Really – I feel for you. But you don’t trash the entire game because people make mistakes. The NO players made mistakes – including an uncalled facemask penalty which would have given the LA Rams the same 1 yard line field position instead of a FG.

    The NO Saints had the ball first in OT – just like the NE Patriots, where oddly there are those who claim this is too much of an advantage to the team who wins the coin flip (only wins 52.4% of the time…fact).

    Please – for the love of peace and prosperity – accept the outcome and move on.

  26. I’m surprised the NFL even found a New Orleans law firm that would take their case. Hopefully they pay enough so that firm never has to work again, because they won’t.

  27. When will they announce those two officials are fired??? Or perhaps they aren’t as the league is probably very happy to get the LA fan base ‘excited’, if it’s at all possible to do that…..

  28. Goodell points to Rule 15, Section 1, Article 3 which says the following:

    “The Referee’s decisions upon all matters not specifically placed under the jurisdiction of other officials by rule are final.”

    So, why does rule 17 exist? Sounds like rule 17 should be used because the referee made no decision. The referee did nothing which is the basis of the complaint.

  29. Maybe we can change the NFL tagline to say something like “The National Football League: Writing Carefully Worded Statements Since 2006”.

  30. Goodell will announce the ‘Roughing the Passer’ call against KC was egregious and harmful to the NFL and then award the Saints to replace the Patriots in the, first ever, NFC SB Championship Game.

    Most of you will applaud Kaiser Goodell of his brilliance and ‘integrity’ as your souls become so void of Truth, that you celebrate this Monster and declare it to become a National Holiday.

  31. Get over it Saints fans. Bad calls in all games. If you want to be mad at someone be mad at your HC/OC who decided to keep throwing incomplete passes at the end of regulation allowing the Rams time to tie the game and the failing totally in OT….

  33. donato77 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 11:20 am
    ———

    I agree with the second part. The 1st part is overstated. Granted, the Saints *likely* would have won if not for the missed call. But it wasn’t a sure thing by any measure. “Awarded a win” is simply not true. It’s not like it was the game winning FG and they missed a fan tackle the kicker.

  34. Admit the error. Admit the error likely (98% in fact) altered the outcome of the game. Finally, assert what your plans are to ensure something this egregious never happens again. I mean…this could have been the Patriots or the Giants. Could you only imagine.

    FAKE SUPER BOWL!!

  35. Are they going to apologize for the missed facemask call on goff that would have given them first and goal at the 1 the series prior?

    Are they going to apologize on behalf of Sean Paytonmfor throwing on first down inside the 2 minute warning or Drew Brees for throwing it at Michael Thomas’ feet?

    Bad calls happen. What they should do is eliminate these all star ref crews and keep the refs that earn the playoff assignments their normal crews.

  37. I don’t see why this is so hard for the NFL. Their management of things like this is even worse than the officiating system itself.

    All Goodell has to do is say:

    1. It was a blown call. We are sorry.

    2. We don’t have the systems in place to prevent this or remedy it in real-time. We need to fix that ASAP.

    3. No, I’m not going to have the game replayed from that point. This rule was intended to allow the Commissioner to rectify an obviously wrong outcome as the direct result of something unpredictable like an Act of God. Example: If the stadium was struck by lightning and the ball exploded as it touched the upright on the game-winning FG. Or, what if a fan ran onto the field and tackled a runner at the 1 yd line as he was about to score the game winning TD? What if there was a natural disaster in the middle of a game? In this case, we acknowledge that the missed call *may* have changed the result of the game. But we don’t know that for certain. So, we’re not replaying it. We’re going to focus on making sure we can fix human error if need be.

  38. Chill_Donahue says:

    January 28, 2019 at 11:45 am

    phinfan says:

    January 28, 2019 at 11:38 am

    How about the blown call regarding Tom Bradys non-roughing the passer?

    ==========================================

    That was quickly made up on the next play with the non-call of the Chiefs PI on Gronk. Or the noncalled pick play on the Chiefs final TD drive.

    ——
    They get a free touchdown out of the deal and are still complaining about a 2nd and 7 call.

    Meanwhile on one play Berry literally looked like he was riding a horse as he was holding Gronk down the field. As Gronk strode, Berry was bobbing up and down with a handful of jersey. No flag!

  39. rolf1015 says: “Great leaders will take ownership, be held accountable, and clearly communicate when mistakes are made.”
    =========================

    Goodell has already spoken with the owner Gayle Benson, GM Loomis and head coach Sean Payton, three people that he is responsible and accountable to.

