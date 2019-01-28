NFL removes Rams-Saints lawsuit to federal court

Getty Images

The Rams-Saints lawsuit already is on the move.

Via Travers Mackel of WDSU, a message posted at the state courthouse in New Orleans indicates that the case has been moved to federal court, with a hearing set for noon ET.

This move means, as the NFL has confirmed to PFT, that the NFL has removed the case to federal court. It’s a right that the NFL automatically possesses, given that the plaintiffs in the case are Louisiana residents and the defendants are non-Louisiana residents.

The ability of the defendants in this situation to shift the case to federal court represents an acknowledgement by the federal government of the potential for home cooking, with elected state-court judges more inclined to take care of state residents at the expense of out-of-state interests.

Whatever happens at noon, the chances of an order requiring the Commissioner to take any action in relation to last Sunday’s game are somewhere between slim and none, and far closer to none. It’s too late to undo or alter or replay all or any portion of the Rams-Saints game, with the Patriots-Rams Super Bowl only six days away.