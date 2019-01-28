NFL to celebrate 100th anniversary with year-long celebration

Getty Images

The NFL will launch NFL100 to commemorate its centennial season. The year-long celebration intends “to bring generations of football fans, players, communities, and all 32 clubs together for a unique line-up of programming and activities.”

“Over nearly 100 years, the NFL and the game of football have continued to evolve and grow,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “NFL100 is a chance to celebrate how far we’ve come and look ahead to the next 100 years.”

The campaign will kickoff during Super Bowl LIII with a commercial entitled “The 100-Year Game,” which will pay tribute to the many iconic moments, players and images from the NFL, both past and present. Nineteen Hall of Famers are featured in the ad.

“I hope the ad will remind everyone of the passion and excitement surrounding football as well as the rivalry and unexpectedness of the game,” NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders said. “In my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined so many players and NFL stars all coming together to run around in tuxedos for three days. The energy and camaraderie across generations on that set as we filmed was incredible and bodes well for what fans can expect in the NFL100 celebration ahead.”

The celebration’s events officially kickoff during the NFL Draft and build leading up to the first game of the 100th season at NFL Kickoff in 2019. The NFL100 celebration will culminate at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.