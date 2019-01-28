Patriot mascot dealing with jaw, neck, back soreness

Getty Images

It was the best tackle made during Pro Bowl week.

Jets safety Jamal Adams took down Pat Patriot, the Patriots’ mascot, in a leaping tackle many initially thought was a skit. It turned out it wasn’t.

The mascot is dealing with jaw, neck and back soreness, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The mascot, whose name hasn’t been revealed, also was checked for a concussion.

Pat Patriot still is scheduled to attend Super Bowl LIII.

The mascot did not go to the hospital as was originally reported but did seek treatment from an on-site medic.

Adams won defensive MVP honors Sunday with two tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and an interception.