Raiders may draft a first-round quarterback, and keep Derek Carr

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2019, 5:26 AM EST
AP

If the Raiders take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft, does that mean Derek Carr will be playing elsewhere in 2019? Not necessarily.

Peter King writes in Football Morning in America that a lot of people around the NFL think the Raiders will take a quarterback high but keep Carr as well.

The Chiefs executed that strategy perfectly two years ago: They traded up into the Top 10 of the draft to select Patrick Mahomes, but they kept Alex Smith as their starter while Mahomes learned from the sideline as a rookie. Even though Smith took them to the playoffs that year, he was traded the following offseason, Mahomes became the starter, and he was the best quarterback in football. That worked out pretty well.

It wouldn’t be hard for the Raiders to move on from Carr this year, as he would carry a dead cap hit of only $7.5 million if he were released. But the Raiders may choose to keep him around this year, even if Jon Gruden prefers a first-round draft pick as the team’s franchise quarterback once they’re playing in Las Vegas. The Raiders have three first round picks (fourth, 24th and 27th overall), so they’ll have plenty of options at quarterback. And one option might be taking a rookie, but giving him a year to learn as a backup.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Raiders may draft a first-round quarterback, and keep Derek Carr

  2. Won’t surprise me if its Kyler Murray either, especially given the speculation that he’ll still be on the board late-first or even into the second round. Gruden has a million holes to fill, but I doubt he’ll be able to contain himself with his two picks in the 20’s. The Raiders & A’s haven’t exactly had the best relationship with all of the stadium nonsense that’s taken place. I’m sure Mark Davis would love to sneak in one final jab before he bolts to Vegas, taking the A’s hyped 1st round pick with him. This would seem like a farfetched theory for literally any other franchise, but this is Gruden & Mark Davis we’re talking about.

  3. I hope they don’t use a first on a QB. They need help a lot more at other positions and this is a weak QB class overall. Draft defense and the best WR available at #24 or #27 and more defense. Maybe a few O-linemen for depth with later picks. If they draft a QB, draft one late if someone falls. No Kyler Murray, too small, nothing more than a gadget player in the NFL.

  4. Sorry guys but us older fans outside of Raider Nation (& some inside it too) could immediately see Kyler Murray in his sights when Gruden pushed that line about QBs not needing to be tall.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!