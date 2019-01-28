Raiders to season ticket holders: We don’t know where we’re playing this year

Getty Images

The Raiders will get to work on selling season tickets just as soon as they know where they’re playing this year. But that point hasn’t arrived yet.

With no lease for the stadium in Oakland — or anywhere else — in place, the Raiders have begun the process of calling season ticket holders and telling them that they don’t know where they are going to play next season, but ticket representatives will stay in touch, Darren Rovell reports.

The Raiders are already accepting $100 deposits to buy season tickers in Las Vegas in 2020, but there’s no way to buy season tickets for the 2019 season, because the Raiders don’t know where their home stadium will be.

Several potential short-term solutions have been floated for the Raiders for this season, but so far there’s no clear frontrunner. The Raiders remain a team without a home, until the new stadium in Las Vegas is ready in a year.