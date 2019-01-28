Report: Bret Bielema expecting to be next Patriots defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Patriots don’t have a coach with the title of defensive coordinator at the moment, but that may change next year.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Patriots consultant Bret Bielema “has been telling people that he is going to become the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.”

Bielema joined the Patriots last year after working exclusively in college football since 1994. He spent seven years as the head coach at Wisconsin and five more at Arkansas.

There have been reports that Greg Schiano is also headed to New England’s coaching staff next year after a stint at Ohio State, with de facto coordinator Brian Flores about to become the head coach of the Dolphins.

The Patriots tend to keep such hires in-house, but they also aren’t as hung up on titles as everyone else, either.