Report: Jets won’t pursue Kareem Hunt

Getty Images

The Jets have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Le'Veon Bell in free agency this offseason, but it appears they will not be trying to land former Chief Kareem Hunt.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets are not interested in signing Hunt. Hunt was released by the Chiefs in November after a video of him kicking a woman surfaced and he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Before the 2017 draft, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan was asked about whether the Jets would draft Joe Mixon after he hit a woman while at Oklahoma. Maccagnan didn’t say whether there was any chance of it happening, but he spoke about his family’s connection to domestic violence — a family friend was killed — and the impact it has on his decisions.

“There are some things that are extremely egregious that I personally have a very hard time with condoning,” Maccagnan said. “And violence in particular — that’s a very serious thing to me. That’s something that for me and my wife, we’ve had a personal experience with that. I would say, simply, we don’t take it lightly.”

A recent report indicated that Hunt will be taken off the exempt list in time to play in 2019, although he is expected to serve a suspension before he’s eligible to play again.