Report: Josh Gordon remains in inpatient drug treatment facility

Getty Images

While the Patriots are in Atlanta preparing for Super Bowl LIII, suspended receiver Josh Gordon remains 331 miles away at an inpatient drug treatment facility, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.

The NFL handed Gordon an indefinite suspension Dec. 20 for what NESN reports was triggered by diluted drug test samples. It violated terms of his reinstatement.

The Patriots are paying for Gordon’s treatment in Gainesville, Florida, according to NESN, with the NFL and Players Association also working with Gordon to treat his addiction.

Gordon will receive a Super Bowl ring if the Patriots win, having caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with New England this season.

According to NESN, Gordon’s return to the Patriots in the future is possible. The question is: When?

Gordon, who turns 28 in April, has played only 52 games in seven years because of multiple suspensions. He missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons, returning for five games in 2017 and now is suspended again.